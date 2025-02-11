Things are not looking good in Chapel Hill as the North Carolina basketball team got dominated on the road against #23 Clemson on Monday night. The Tar Heels desperately needed a win as they are fighting to get into NCAA Tournament position, but Monday's performance certainly hurt their chances. Clemson ended up winning the game 85-65, and Tar Heels fans are starting to lose faith in head coach Hubert Davis.

This is year four for Hubert Davis as the head coach of the North Carolina basketball team, and it is not going well. He has already missed the NCAA Tournament once, and it's looking like he is going to miss it again as the Tar Heels are currently 14-11 overall and 7-6 in ACC play during a down year for the conference. More North Carolina fans are starting to think that it might be time to move on.

One North Carolina fan was surprised that Davis said he was proud of his team tonight. The Tar Heels lost by 20.

“When Hubert Davis says he's proud of his team tonight, I can't think of a better reason to let him go,” one fan said. “What is he proud about? They didn't lose by 30.”

This fan laid out what they would do if they were making the calls at North Carolina. Spoiler: It does not involve Hubert Davis returning next year as head coach.

“I'd thank Hubert Davis for loving his university and his efforts, buy him out, and show him and this staff the door,” the fan wrote.

Fans are getting worried that this season is going to hurt recruiting chances.

“Ian Jackson played 16 minutes, scored 3 points and didn’t make a shot. Hubert has totally killed this guys confidence and has made him check out,” a fan said. “Why in the h**l would any top recruit want to come to Chapel Hill and play of this dumb a**? A coaching change has to happen. #UNC.”

Year one was big for Hubert Davis as he picked up some massive wins to reach the national title game, but outside of that, he hasn't accomplished a ton.

“Hubert Davis has lived off of beating coach K in his last game at Cameron indoor & his last game as a coach,” one fan wrote in a post. “He shouldn't survive having three 10 loss seasons and no NCAA tournament twice in four years. Bring Roy back. #TarHeelNation.”

Fans are also concerned about the way Davis is handling his post game press conferences.

“Every Hubert Davis post game press conference sounds like a beaten man that has no fire, no answers and no clue,” one fan said. “Literally sounds like he’s going to cry. How in the world does this inspire confidence in his players? He acts like he’s miserable. Just resign Hubert.”

There's no doubt about it, Hubert Davis needs to find answers soon, or he is going to be in trouble. The North Carolina basketball team will look to bounce back on Saturday against Syracuse on the road.