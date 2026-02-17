North Carolina basketball is dealing with one significant injury already via Caleb Wilson. Meanwhile top big Henri Veesaar is another with an ailment too. His injury even effects his status ahead of the NC State clash.

Will Veesaar take on the Wolfpack? Or is his injury setback going to cause him to miss lots of games like Wilson?

CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein dropped an update there on Monday night.

“North Carolina's Henri Veesaar (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against NC State, per the ACC Injury Report. DNP in last game,” Rothstein posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Impact of Henri Veesaar absence on North Carolina

Veesaar's ankle forces UNC to roll without its second-leading scorer and rebounder. And his injury comes with the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament still less than a month away.

The 7-foot center delivered a four-game streak in hitting double figures before the setback. He even scored 11 points in 33 minutes despite the stunning loss to Miami on Tuesday.

UNC has watched him score past 20 points too in six games — including against aspiring NCAA Tournament teams Georgia Tech and Stanford.

The native of Estonia averaged 16.4 points per game with nine rebounds a night. He gives Hubert Davis a reliable presence in the paint next to Wilson on the court.

Tuesday's in-state contest is a pivotal one in the standings. NC State is one game ahead of the rival Tar Heels with its 9-4 conference record. Although the ‘Pack enter the game on a two-game losing streak.