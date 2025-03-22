A poor display in the first half cost Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels a chance to make a deep run in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

The Tar Heels played their first-round matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels. This matchup came into fruition after the former beat San Diego State in the First Four.

Unlike their win over the Aztecs, where they were efficient in their production on both sides of the ball, North Carolina was unable to carry that momentum on Friday. They only scored 26 points in the first half as they were down 44-26 at halftime. They shot 9-of-26 from the field, including 3-of-11 from beyond the arc, having shooting splits of 34.6% overall and 27.3% from three.

Davis and guard Seth Trimble reflected on the squad's performance after the game. Knowing how lackluster they were in the first 20 minutes, they pointed that out to be the main reason they lost the game.

“North Carolina guard Seth Trimble called his team “lifeless” in the first half,” ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported.

“Coach Hubert Davis: “That wasn't us the last two months. That was us the first four months, and I told them that at halftime.” Said it's too hard to flip the switch against a good team.”

What's next for Hubert Davis, North Carolina

With their loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the NCAA Tournament, the 2024-25 season comes to an end for Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

They finish with a 23-14 overall record, going 13-7 in ACC Play. The Tar Heels averaged 80.7 points on 47.5% shooting from the field and 35.6% from downtown. As a result, they beat opponents by a margin of 6.1 points per game.

RJ Davis led the way with numbers of 17.2 points, 3.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds. He had shooting splits of 41.3% overall and 35.4% from three. Ian Jackson came next with 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds while Seth Trimble provided 11.6 points and five rebounds.