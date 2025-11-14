The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered a major blow this month when it was announced that senior guard Seth Trimble would be sidelined for the time being due to injury. Trimble suffered a freak arm injury during a workout when a piece of equipment fell on his arm, causing a broken bone. Trimble is expected to return to the court this season, and North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis gave an update on the recovery period, as per Barkley Truax of On3 Sports.

“He’s done a really good job handling this, and he understands that he’s going to be back,” Davis said. “He’s going to be back soon.”

The initial injury recovery period for Seth Trimble had him being sidelined for North Carolina for six to eight weeks. That would be a month and a half to possibly two months. If that timeline holds true, the Tar Heels could get Trimble back in the lineup sometime in January.

One of the leaders of this North Carolina team, Trimble was in line for a big season. He appeared in the Tar Heels’ first two games of the season at just about 30 minutes per game. He was averaging a career-high 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 44 percent shooting from the field and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

After coming off the bench during his first two seasons at North Carolina, Trimble moved into more of a starting role as a junior in 2024-25, starting 18 of 34 games.

This season is North Carolina’s fifth with Hubert Davis at the helm as head coach. During his tenure, he’s led the Tar Heels to three NCAA Tournament appearances in four years, with an appearance in the national championship game in 2022.