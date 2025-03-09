The North Carolina basketball and Duke basketball pregame activities were highlighted by an emotional RJ Davis. The fans were emotional as well. Before the game, he was honored by the university on his senior day.

Head coach Hubert Davis had a special moment with his senior guard. He finished with 20 points, three rebounds, and three assists. In typical fashion, the guard had some big-time shots that swung the momentum of the game.

As North Carolina basketball lost, and Davis checked out of the game, fans were left emotional. They appreciate what he brought to the program.

An unwavering loyalty, dedication, and commitment to the Tar Heels way helped him become a fan favorite. Luckily for the team, they were riding a hot streak.

After some tough losses, they won six consecutive conference games. As a result, North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis detailed the hot streak.

One of his points was how the veterans were being leaders and knocking down their shots. That's when RJ Davis steps in. The senior guard understands the big moment, helping the Tar Heels to the 2022 NCAA national championship game.

Now, he leaves a solidified legacy in Chapel Hill.

RJ Davis leaves a lasting legacy with North Carolina basketball

In his fifth season, some were expecting the guard to perform at an elite level. He performed close to the 2023-24 season, where he brought home a barrage of accolades.

For example, he was the 2023-24 ACC Player of the Year, as well as making the All-ACC team. His 21.2 points per game that season led the ACC by a long shot.

With North Carolina basketball set to miss the tournament, it could be time for Davis to possibly declare for the NBA Draft. If that's the case, plenty of teams will have their eyes on him.

Regardless or not if he makes that move, Davis leaves a legacy of consistency with the program and the university as a whole.