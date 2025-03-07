ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

One of the best rivalries in college basketball is on tap as Duke faces North Carolina. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Duke-North Carolina prediction and pick.

Duke comes into the game at 27-3 on the year, and 18-1 in conference play, the top team in the ACC. They opened up the year 4-2, with losses to Kentucky and Kansas. Duke would then win 16 straight games before falling to Clemson. Since then, Duke has won seven straight games. In their last game, Duke faced Wake Forest. Duke dominated the game. They would lead by 13 points at the end of the first half, and they would extend the lead in the second half. Duke would go on to win the game 93-60.

Meanwhile, North Carolina is 20-11 on the year, and 13-6 in conference play. That places them tied for fourth in the ACC. They opened the year 4-1 before three-straight losses. UNC would then win eight of their next ten games before losing four of five. Since then, North Carolina has won seven of their last eight games overall. Last time out, North Carolina was dominant. They would build a 17-point lead over Virginia Tech at the end of the first half, and would go on to win the game 91-59.

Here are the Duke-North Carolina College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Duke-North Carolina Odds

Duke: -10.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -630

North Carolina: +10.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +450

Over: 157.5 (-110)

Under: 157.5 (-110)

How to Watch Duke vs. North Carolina

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why Duke Will Cover The Spread/Win

Duke is ranked first in KenPom's current rankings. They are second in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting fourth in adjusted defensive efficiency. Duke has been amazing on offense this year. They are ninth in the nation in points per game this year while sitting third in the nation in shooting efficiency this year. Further, Duke is 15th in the nation in three point percentage, while moving the ball well. Duke is ninth in the nation in assists per game and second in assist-to-turnover ration.

Cooper Flagg leads the way for Duke, leading the team in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks this year. He comes into the game with 19.6 points per game, with 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Kon Knueppel. Knueppel is scoring 13.6 points per game while adding 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Tyrese Proctor is scoring 11.8 points per game while adding 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game this year. Further, Sion James is scoring 8.2 points per game, while adding four rebounds and 3.2 assists. Finally, Khaman Maluach has been solid this year as well. He is scoring 8.2 points per game while adding 6.5 rebounds per game. Further, he also had 1.1 blocks per game this year.

Why North Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

North Carolina is 37th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 20th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 71st in adjusted defensive efficiency. North Carolina has also been great on offense this year. They are 17th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 31st in shooting efficiency. North Carolina has been great in the second half of games this year, sitting 12th in the nation in second half points per game this year. Furthermore, they have shot well inside. North Caorlina is 36th in the nation two-point percentage this year.

RJ Davis leads the way for North Caorlina. He comes into the game with 17.2 points per game this year while adding 3.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.1 steals. Meanwhile, Seth Trimble leads the team in rebounds and steals per game. He comes into the game with 5.2 rebounds, while adding 1.4 steals. He is also scoring 12.1 points while adding 1.4 assists.

It is Elliot Cadeau who leads the team in assists this year. He comes in with 6.1 assists per game on the year, while adding 9.7 points and 2.8 assists per game. Further, Ian Jackson has been soli this year. He is scoring 13.5 points per game while adding three rebounds per game this year.

Final Duke-North Carolina Prediction & Pick

Both teams have been solid on offense this year, but there is a major difference between the two defensive units. Duke is fourth in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting first in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Meanwhile, North Carolina is 271st in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 126th in the nation in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, North Carolina is 75th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage this year, but Duke is 16th in the nation. Further, Duke is 21st in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, while North Carolina is 227th. Take Duke to win big in this one.

Final Duke-North Carolina Prediction & Pick: Duke -10.5 (-115)