North Carolina basketball head coach Hubert Davis is leading the program on the right track. After Davis signed a secret contract extension, many people were confused and even furious with the move.

Since signing that secret extension, the Tar Heels have emerged in the ACC. Although Duke basketball is running the show, North Carolina basketball is making some noise.

Fifth-year senior RJ Davis has been a driving force for them. However, freshman guard Ian Jackson and junior guard Seth Tremble have been excellent.

Not to mention, freshman guard Drake Powell. The latter has showed his athleticism and established himself as a mainstay with the program, if he chooses to do so.

They've won their last six games and putting themselves in good standings with the ACC. Although they play Duke on Saturday, the Tar Heels defeated Virginia Tech, 91-59.

Following the game, Davis explained how the team has been on a roll as of late.

“We have a number of guys who are settled, and very confident playing at a high level, at the same time,” Davis said via Miles Jordan on X (formerly Twitter).

Hubert Davis has North Carolina basketball rolling

The majority of the teams that can make it far into their conference tournament are the ones riding the hot hand. After defeating the Hokies by 32 points, they have a much taller task with Duke basketball.

The last time they squared off, it wasn't pretty for Davis's crew. They lost 87-70 but were down by as many as 25 in the game. That game appeared to be the beginning of the end for the head coach and his team.

After making the 2022 National Championship game, the program hasn't found that sustained success. Although they've reached the tournament every season, it's not the expectation.

The expectation is winning a title. Fans wanted Davis fired but the increase in winning has silenced those critics.

Despite North Carolina basketball being fourth in the ACC, they were previously 7-6 in conference play. Their win total is now pushed to 13.

Regardless of the hot streak, it won't matter unless there are a couple of elements. Either the Tar Heels win the conference tournament or they win the whole thing.

Fans and donors of the program would aspire for both. With Duke having Cooper Flagg though, it makes their journey all the more difficult.

Still, they might've caught fire at the right time. Winning six consecutive games and winning the last game by 32 points is a positive sign.

They'll hope to carry that momentum into Saturday's contest and beyond.