The Los Angeles Rams have never been a franchise to sit on their hands while a superstar is within reach. General Manager Les Snead has built a reputation for treating high-value draft picks like currency for immediate impact. The 2026 offseason presents a scenario that fits his philosophy to a tee. Sure, the roster is already teeming with elite talent. Still, there is a distinct sense that one explosive piece is missing to truly bridge the gap between being a contender and their next Super Bowl win.

That piece is currently residing in South Beach. He is buried under the weight of a Miami Dolphins rebuild that has seen the departure of nearly every cornerstone from their previous era. De’Von Achane is the kind of lightning-bolt playmaker who perfectly fits Sean McVay’s system. He evolves it. For a Rams team that is looking to maximize the final championship window of Matthew Stafford, waiting for the draft to find a spark is a luxury they cannot afford. The time to strike is now. Their offer must be too lucrative for a rebuilding Dolphins front office to ignore.

Dominant but unfinished

The 2025 NFL season was a masterclass in offensive efficiency for the Horns. However, it ended with a bittersweet taste that still lingers in the locker room. Led by a resurgent Stafford and the record-breaking exploits of Puka Nacua, the Rams finished the year among the NFL's best in terms of offense. It was a season defined by explosive plays and a defense that overachieved under high-pressure situations. 2025 proved that the culture in Los Angeles is as strong as ever.

However, the lack of a consistent, home-run threat in the backfield became apparent during the tightest moments of the postseason. The offense was often forced to be perfect through the air because the ground game lacked that terrifying vertical speed that keeps defensive coordinators awake at night. Finishing 2025 as one of the best teams in the league was an achievement. In the City of Angels, though, being “one of the best” is just the first step toward the only goal that matters.

Aggressive moves

As we move through the 2026 NFL Free Agency period, the Rams have already signaled to the rest of the league that they are playing for keeps. Snead has been characteristically surgical. He addressed the team’s biggest Achilles' heel by fortifying the secondary. The blockbuster trade to acquire Trent McDuffie from the Kansas City Chiefs was the opening salvo. It was followed closely by the signing of Jaylen Watson and the crucial re-signing of safety Kam Curl. These moves have effectively turned a vulnerable coverage unit into a projected top-five secondary virtually overnight.

By securing the back end of the defense, the Rams have cleared the board to focus entirely on adding a “force multiplier” to an already potent offense. Note that the salary cap has increased to an all-time high. As such, Los Angeles has managed its books with enough flexibility to accommodate a premier talent. The foundation is set, the defense is solidified, and the only thing left to do is provide Stafford with a weapon that changes the math for every opposing defense in the NFC.

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The perfect trade offer

To bring De’Von Achane to Los Angeles, the Rams must present a package that aligns with Miami’s desperate need for a total roster reset. The Dolphins are currently navigating a massive rebuilding phase. They have already moved on from Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. Now, they are reportedly eyeing the 2027 draft for their next franchise quarterback. The perfect offer starts with the Rams' 2026 first-round pick, specifically the 29th overall selection acquired in recent shuffling. They can combo that with a 2027 second-round pick and a versatile mid-tier player like Kyren Williams.

Yes, giving up a first-rounder is always a heavy price. That said, Achane is a proven commodity who led the league with 5.7 yards per carry in 2025. In Miami, he is the “last playmaker standing” on a sinking ship. In Los Angeles, he would be the nitro-boost in a championship engine. The Dolphins get the premium draft capital they need to hunt for Arch Manning or other cornerstone assets in the coming years. Meanwhile, the Rams get a 24-year-old superstar who can score from anywhere on the field.

2026 championship run

Adding Achane to a depth chart that already features Nacua and Davante Adams creates a “pick your poison” dilemma. That is simply unfair for the rest of the NFL. Imagine a defensive coordinator trying to account for Nacua’s intermediate route running while Achane is lurking in the backfield. He can turn a simple flare pass into a 70-yard touchdown. Achane’s elite vision and track-star speed are the perfect matches for McVay’s zone-blocking schemes. Those thrive on backs who can hit the hole and disappear.

This isn't just about adding talent but about psychological warfare against the NFC West. By making this trade, the Rams are ensuring that every time they step on the field in 2026, they have the fastest, most versatile, and most unpredictable offense in professional football. It is a bold, expensive, and quintessentially Rams move. It would also undoubtedly make them the favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the 2026 season.