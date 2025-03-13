North Carolina basketball looked like a massive 2024-25 disappointment a month ago. The Tar Heels are now surging, and moved into Joe Lunardi's bracketology field thanks to Ohio State.

UNC thrashed Notre Dame 76-56 on Wednesday in Charlotte, advancing the ‘Heels into the next round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes fell 77-70 at the hands of Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament.

Now, North Carolina rises as the “last team in” per Lunardi's prediction. Ohio State gets kicked out in the process. Lunardi plugs UNC as one of four earning the last ones in label.

The Buckeyes longed looked like a team capable of hitting March Madness. Even Ohio State rival Dusty May of Michigan called the Buckeyes a tournament team about a month ago.

North Carolina's chances of making the NCAA Tournament has taken a new turn in the last month. All thanks to its surge into the ACC Tournament.

How North Carolina surpassed Ohio State

The Tar Heels once started 4-4 overall. Many started writing off UNC at that moment. And three of those losses came against top 10 foes.

Then came a devastating home loss to ACC newcomer Stanford on Jan. 18 — which saw old rival and Duke transfer Jaylen Blakes hit a short jumper with 1.5 seconds left for the go-ahead final points. That moment snapped a four-game UNC winning streak.

North Carolina then trekked to Syracuse on Feb. 15 having lost five of its last seven games, looking very much like a bubble team ready to deflate. But the Heels' season turned around that night in New York.

North Carolina knocked off the Orange and five more opponents from there — sparking a six-game winning streak before the regular season finale against No. 2 Duke. While the Blue Devils ended UNC's streak, the Tar Heels haven't wavered from their pursuit of a March Madness bid.

Ohio State is heading the opposite direction. The Buckeyes are the one who have lost five of their own final seven games. And it all started against the rival Wolverines on that February afternoon — even after May's praise. Now the Buckeyes are a one-and-done in their own conference tournament…and likely done with their hopes of becoming one of the final 68 teams during St. Patrick's Day week.