Dusty May knows you become beloved among Michigan fans by beating Ohio State basketball. But he also dropped an honest take on the rival Buckeyes, more so their bubble case.

May coached the Wolverines to the thrilling 86-83 win at Columbus Sunday. Michigan is in tremendous shape for the NCAA Tournament picture — elevating to 20-5 overall. May, however, didn't boast postgame about earning his first victory at the Schottenstein Center. He shared some nice, needed compliments to his rival per Nicole Shearin of WBNS.

“Ohio State is no doubt a tournament team,” May shared.

A Michigan guy kindly endorsed Ohio State. That's a rare moment between Ann Arbor and Columbus. May believes the Buckeyes are a field of 68 team. But the Buckeyes' loss causes brief friction in their pursuit of March Madness.

Ohio State's bubble case ahead of March Madness

Ohio State has taken its share of big wins but disappointing losses. Still, they've earned the bubble label.

The Buckeyes earned an 11th seed projection from USA Today's bracketology update on Feb. 7. Ohio State earns a play-in game in this scenario.

Now, does the Michigan loss damper the Buckeyes' chances? OSU sits at 7-8 now in Big Ten Conference games and 15-11 overall. But yet they also sit at No. 27 nationally. Ohio State is 4-7 in Quad 1 games (contests against teams ranked in the top 30), then 4-3 in Quad 2 (31st to 75th). They're a combined 7-0 against Quad 3 and 4 teams — which are any teams ranked 76th or lower.

The Big Ten sent six teams into the tournament in 2024. The conference currently has eight teams ranked inside the top 30. Ohio State is the lowest among the eight at 27th — placing them three spots behind conference newcomer UCLA.

The Buckeyes have no more ranked foes for the rest of the regular season. However, losing their next five games before the Big Ten tournament would severely damage their March Madness hopes. But even a rival coach like May believes Ohio State will be playing during the week of St. Patrick's Day. Even if it means taking a low seed.