May 12, 2025 at 11:52 AM ET

After Hannah Hidalgo made Notre Dame women's basketball history earlier last season, head coach Niele Ivey believes this is only the beginning.

A dominant freshman season had lofty expectations for her sophomore season. Luckily, Hidalgo exceeded those, and then some. She took over as a scorer and was still that defensive menace on the perimeter.

However, Fighting Irish guard Olivia Miles transferred to TCU women's basketball. Following that move, Ivey dropped a simple message to her upcoming junior guard.

"Next year you're going to be the face of women's basketball." – Coach Niele Ivey to Hannah Hidalgo after losing Olivia Miles and others to the portal.

“Next year, you’re going to be the face of women’s basketball,” Ivey said.

Hidalgo has been a face of women's basketball, alongside Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins. With the latter missing the majority, if not all of next season with an ACL injury, and Bueckers committing to the WNBA, this could be Hidalgo's time.

There isn't a clear front-runner for who could win the 2026 NCAA women's basketball national championship. This might be the time for Notre Dame women's basketball to capitalize on the opportunity.

The Jersey guard could show that toughness and seize the moment with Ivey's consistent encouragement.

Hannah Hidalgo could lift Notre Dame women's basketball

The Fighting Irish have made it to two consecutive Sweet 16s with Hidalgo running the show. However, they haven't managed to make it past there.

That could put more of a focus on a win-now mentality. Although Ivey and Hidalgo share that same vision, the 2026 college basketball looks as vulnerable as ever.

Two of the biggest stars are out, either due to injury or being in the WNBA. As a result, this leaves Hidalgo to run the country with her dominance.

Notre Dame women's basketball will certainly miss Miles in the backcourt alongside the defensive anchor. This could be her big moment to expand her game.

She could lead the team both offensively and defensively. It's a big ask but the best players in college basketball have managed to do just that.

And Hidalgo has a leg up defensively on Bueckers and Watkins. Now, it's about growing the offensive game. Whether it's operating more off the ball, or as a shooter, the Fighting Irish star can revolutionize her team, and her game.

At the end of the day, all eyes are pointing towards the NCAA tournament. Two Sweet 16 appearances are nice, but not what the Notre Dame women's basketball standard is.

Going deeper, and even contending for a women's national championship could be the main priority. Hidalgo has the talent and drive to do so. Now, it's a matter of putting it all together.