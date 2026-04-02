The Baltimore Ravens are expected to be part of the NFL's expanding international slate in 2026.

The Ravens will face the Dallas Cowboys in a Week 3 matchup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Giana Han of The Baltimore Banner reported Wednesday. Dallas will reportedly serve as the designated home team for the game, which is set to take place at Maracana Stadium.

If confirmed, the contest would be the first NFL game ever played in Rio de Janeiro and the third held in Brazil overall. Previous games in the country took place in Sao Paulo, including a 2024 opener between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers, followed by a 2025 meeting featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. The Rio matchup is also expected to be the first of at least three games scheduled at Maracana Stadium over the next five years. The venue, which seats approximately 78,000 spectators, previously hosted major events, including the 2016 Summer Olympics ceremonies.

The reported Ravens-Cowboys clash is part of a broader international push, with the NFL planning a record nine games across seven countries in 2026. Historically, Baltimore has played two international games, both in London, defeating the Tennessee Titans 24-16 in 2023 and losing 44-7 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017.

The two franchises have met seven times, with the Ravens holding a 6-1 advantage. The teams last faced off in 2024, when Baltimore built a 28-6 lead before Dallas rallied to win 28-25.

The Ravens are not likely to host an international game this season due to a nearly $500 million renovation project at M&T Bank Stadium, as teams undergoing major upgrades typically retain their full home schedule. The NFL is expected to release the full 2026 schedule in May.