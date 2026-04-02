Braylon Mullins must be quite popular on campus these days following his heroic shot that sent Connecticut to the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament.

Mullins sank a three-pointer from way out with 0.3 seconds left to eliminate Duke in the Elite Eight, 73-72. He later admitted that he thought that his big bucket was for the tie, so he knew he had to let it fly. Game. Set. Match.

Before beating the Blue Devils, the Huskies also had to survive Michigan State in the Sweet 16. Going up against the Tom Izzo-coached squad is always a challenge, but UConn pulled it off, 67-63.

On “The Dan Patrick Show,” Izzo admitted that he tried to recruit Mullins. He also revealed what he said to the freshman guard during the handshake line.

“I told him in the line too that he made a bad decision. He said, ‘Why?' I said, ‘Because you just cost me a championship,'” said Izzo.

Mullins contributed eight points, including two three-pointers, and four rebounds against the Spartans.

The 71-year-old Izzo wanted Mullins so bad that he had to make a business decision.

“Ironically, this is a true story. He’s from Indiana, and my trainer is from his high school and is really good friends with his dad. So when we didn’t get him, I fired my trainer,” added Izzo.

To be clear, Izzo was laughing when he shared the stories, so they were in good nature and without any rancor, even though he could be quite feisty.

UConn coach Dan Hurley has repeatedly expressed his admiration for Izzo, calling him one of the realest people in college basketball.

The No.2 Huskies will face No. 3 Illinois in the Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday.