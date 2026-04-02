The 2025-26 NBA season is a lost one for the Sacramento Kings, but that's not going to stop DeMar DeRozan from getting buckets.

The veteran shooting guard earned another huge milestone in his NBA career on Wednesday night, when he sank a 3-pointer with just under eight minutes left in the third period of a game against his former team and in his former stomping grounds.

DeMar DeRozan has passed Dominique Wilkins for the 17th spot in the All-Time NBA scoring list 🙌pic.twitter.com/PBjVtum9QN — Kings Nation (@KingsNationCP) April 2, 2026

With that shot against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, the 36-year-old DeRozan moved up a notch on the NBA's all-time scoring list, passing Dominique Wilkins for the No. 17 spot.

DeRozan entered the game with 26,660 career points, just eight points behind Wilkins' total of 26,668, so it was to be expected that he would surpass “The Human Highlight Reel” on the list at some point during the game.

Of course, a big chunk of DeRozan's total points in the league were scored when he was still with Toronto. In 675 games in Raptors uniform, DeRozan racked up 13,296 points on an average of 19.7 per outing. He also had 8,414 points with the Chicago Bulls and 7,060 more during his stay with the San Antonio Spurs.

The Kings still have five more games left to play before calling it a season, which means DeRozan have a great chance of moving up at least one more spot on the scoring list. Directly above him at No. 16 is Oscar Robertson (26,710 points), while Hakeem Olajuwon is at No. 15 with 26,946 points.

As for the game, the Kings earned a 123-115 win over Toronto. DeRozan finished with 28 points, and while he shot just 7-for-18 from the floor, he was 12-for-12 from the foul line.