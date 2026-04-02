The Denver Nuggets might have to finish their game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on Wednesday without two of their key contributors, as Peyton Watson and Tim Hardaway Jr. are dealing with a hamstring injury and a knee injury, respectively.

Watson and Hardaway saw action in the first half, but according to The Denver Gazette's Vinny Benedetto, they are likely to sit out the remainder of the contest.

“Per @katywinge on the broadcast, Peyton Watson (hamstring tightness) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (knee soreness) are questionable to return,” posted Benedetto on X.

Watson had six points and three rebounds in nine minutes, while Hardaway tallied three points and one rebound in 10 minutes. They both came off the bench.

The 23-year-old Watson has missed a handful of games due to his hamstring injury. He just recently made his return, hoping to pick up right where he left off in his breakout campaign. When the Nuggets were depleted without Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Cam Johnson, and Christian Braun in January, Watson stepped up to the plate, even being named Western Conference Player of the Week for the first time.

The 34-year-old Hardaway, meanwhile, has been a big weapon in the second unit in his first stint with the Nuggets. He has been an offensive spark, especially with his outside shooting.

The Nuggets, who recently clinched a spot in the playoffs, are looking for their seventh straight win.

Jamal Murray had fans buzzing with his hot shooting in the first period, including a half-court heave.

As of writing, they are ahead of the Jazz by a close margin in the third quarter.