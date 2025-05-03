When the WNBA announced Notre Dame would be a spot for the preseason, it gave head coach Niele Ivey the chance to reunite with her former players.

As the Dallas Wings and Las Vegas Aces squared off, two of Ivey's former players, Jackie Young and Jewell Loyd, shared a moment with the head coach.

Niele Ivey shows love to her former players Jackie Young and Jewell Loyd after their win over Dallas, and Jewell shares just how much Coach Ivey means to her 🧡 pic.twitter.com/LPzAIIHMnh — WNBA (@WNBA) May 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

They embraced and gave big hugs to the head coach. Ivey was seen with a heart of gratitude. Not to mention, Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale was a Notre Dame women's basketball alum too.

While none played under Ivey, she still gives them respect. After all, Young and Ogunbowale won NCAA titles with the Fighting Irish.

Heading into the WNBA, Young has won a WNBA title with the Aces. Meanwhile, Loyd is searching for her first.

Not to mention, Notre Dame women's basketball has a barrage of WNBA talent in the league, or about to enter. Names like Skylar Diggins-Smith, Marina Mabrey, and Kayla McBride have all had quality careers.

Although those were all with Muffet McGraw and not Ivey, the tradition stands.

Niele Ivey shows love to Notre Dame women's basketball icons

Granted that Young, Loyd, and Ogunbowale are in the WNBA, they have exceptional legacies with the program. Winning a national championship isn't for the faint of heart.

Although Ivey hasn't done so, she's made her mark already. With players like Hannah Hildalgo and previously Olivia Miles, she can land elite talent.

However, the Notre Dame women's basketball coach has won more than 24 games in every season except one. That one season was the COVID-19 season, where they went 10-10.

Still, they've reached the national semifinal but haven't moved beyond that.

It took McGraw ten seasons to reach the Final Four, and she's regarded as one of the best coaches in women's college basketball history.

Could Ivey replicate the same feat?

It's tough to say.

Regardless of that, there's no denying her coaching ability and her talent evaluation. She can relate to her players as well as any college coach.

That alone is a major influence for players to head to South Bend. That, combined with the amount of WNBA talent coming through the university, is impressive.

At the end of the day, Ivey will always pay homage to the great players before her. By that recognition, it shows her appreciation for the university.

Thus, it enforced the idea that she wants the best for anyone who steps through the Notre Dame campus.