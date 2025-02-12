In less than one season, Dusty May has executed a miraculous turnaround in the Michigan basketball program. The Wolverines are firmly in the top 25 after a torrid start to Big Ten play and cemented themselves as one of the favorites to win the conference title on Tuesday night when they knocked off No. 7 Purdue 75-73 in Ann Arbor.

This win puts Michigan in first place in the Big Ten at 11-2 in conference play. Michigan State has a chance to tie that mark late on Tuesday night if it can beat Indiana, but Michigan is in a great position to make a push for a conference title regardless. After the game, May had no interest in any sort of championship talk with just under a month to go in the regular season, via Brock Heilig of Rivals.

“No. Absolutely not,” May said per Heilig. “They're not giving out championship trophies Feb. 12.”

Purdue led for most of the game on Tuesday night before Michigan stormed back in the final minutes to take the Boilermakers down. The Wolverines' two big men, Vladislav Goldin and Danny Wolf, both came up huge in this one. Goldin finished the game with just 12 points but also had three steals and a block and made a number of impact plays on defense late in the game. Wolf led Michigan with 15 points and also tacked on nine rebounds.

Guard Rubin Jones also came up big down the stretch. With Michigan holding just a four-point lead with under a minute remaining, Jones flew in from the perimeter to rebound a Wolf miss and slam it home to extend the lead.

Purdue miraculously worked its way back into it in the final 30 seconds and even gave itself a chance to win it at the buzzer. A very difficult 3-pointer by Braden Smith followed by a missed front end of a one-and-one by Wolf gave Smith another chance to be the hero for Matt Painter's squad, but his desperation heave at the buzzer came up short.

This Michigan basketball team has no time to sit and rest after this win as its Big Ten slate only heats up in the near future. May and company will take on Ohio State on the road in a big rivalry game on Sunday morning before a home date with No. 11 Michigan State on Friday, Feb. 21. If it can make it through those two games unscathed, a regular season conference championship will be well within reach.