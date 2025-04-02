Oklahoma Sooners freshman phenom Jeremiah Fears’ college basketball career was a resounding success. However, after one season, the 2023 McDonald’s All-American declared for the NBA Draft on Wednesday. In his lone campaign, Fears averaged an impressive 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. Fears' impact spearheaded the Sooners' first run to an NCAA Tournament appearance since 2021.

Fear committed to Oklahoma as a four-star Arizona-based prospect ranked No. 65 nationally. However, Fears was originally a member of the Class of 2025 before reclassifying. That self-confidence in his readiness paid off.

In a social media post, Fears expressed his gratitude to Oklahoma while announcing his intentions to leap into the draft.

“This year has been an incredible journey, and I am grateful for all the love and support I have received from the OU fan base,” Fears wrote Wednesday on Instagram. “I want to express my gratitude to Coach Moser and the entire coaching staff, who believed in me and allowed me to showcase my abilities at the University of Oklahoma.”

“To my family and loved ones, particularly my mom, dad, brothers and sister, thank you for your constant support and the sacrifices you’ve made,” Fears added. “With that, I’m thrilled to share that I’m entering the 2025 NBA Draft. Boomer!”

Fears started his Sooners career piping hot, draining a four-point play in the waning seconds of a mid-December win over a then-ranked Michigan team. Fears remained a walking bucket throughout the season. In early March, Fears delivered a career-high 31 points in a win over Missouri. Then, in the SEC Tournament, Fears scored 29 and 28 points against Kentucky and Georgia.

Jeremiah Fears draft stock

Fears is projected as a top-10 pick in many circles because of his age, size, and sizzling scoring ability. The 6-foot-4 point guard is still only 18, making him one of the youngest prospects in the 2025 class. However, concerns related to his rim-finishing and 28.3 percent three-point shooting persist. Many of his flaws were magnified by a weak supporting cast and his shot should improve once a shooting coach gets hold of him for a summer or two. His 85 percent free throw shooting hints at a higher upside for him as a pure shooter. Nevertheless, he will begin his NBA audition as a tantalizing prospect with a high ceiling.