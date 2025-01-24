OSU women’s basketball pulled off a dramatic 60-59 upset over No. 9 TCU on Wednesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena, holding standout point guard and Olympian Hailey Van Lith to just 12 points and rallying from a 15-point halftime deficit.

Van Lith, who has been a key playmaker for the Horned Frogs, struggled to find her rhythm in the second half under relentless defensive pressure from the Cowgirls, particularly freshman guard Jadyn Wooten. Wooten not only disrupted Van Lith’s offensive flow but also scored 10 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter.

“At halftime, we challenged our entire team. Someone’s gotta be a spark for us,” OSU head coach Jacie Hoyt said, as reported by Calif Poncy of The O’Colly. “Jadyn did that.”

Trailing 44-29 midway through the third quarter, the Cowgirls responded with an 18-7 fourth-quarter run. Wooten’s scoring, highlighted by a series of mid-range jumpers and a crucial assist to Stailee Heard, proved decisive. Heard’s go-ahead three-pointer in the final minute sealed the win. OSU’s bench, led by Wooten, outscored TCU 16-5, according to Tim Willert of The Associated Press.

“We felt like they were being the more aggressive team,” Hoyt said. “We didn’t attack at all offensively (and) we were not drawing fouls. They were the aggressor.”

TCU’s Sedona Prince was dominant early, finishing with a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds.

“When we lose, I take it really hard because I feel that responsibility to our fans,” Hoyt said. “Tonight was huge. I believe they will come back. When I get here an hour before the game and I see people starting to come, that’s everything.”

The win marked OSU’s first win over a top-10 opponent since 2017.

With the win, Oklahoma State (16-3, 6-2 Big 12) extended their conference success and sent a message about their potential in a competitive Big 12 race. TCU (19-2, 7-1) will aim to rebound on Sunday against No. 25 Baylor, while OSU heads to Texas Tech on Saturday.