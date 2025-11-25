No. 13 Ole Miss women's basketball reached the 100-point mark for the first time in five years Monday night, rolling to a 102-50 win over Longwood in front of a home crowd.

The game marked the program’s first time surpassing 100 points since December 2020 against Alcorn State and only the second such game under coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, according to Taylor Hodges of Hottytoddy.com.

The Rebels (5-0) set the tone right away behind Cotie McMahon, who scored 12 of her 29 points in the opening quarter. McMahon secured the first three baskets of the game and helped fuel an 18-1 start. Longwood (4-3) responded briefly with a 9-0 run, closing the gap to 24-16 by the end of the first period.

Ole Miss rebuilt its margin early in the second quarter. A three-point play from Sira Thienou capped a 15-2 stretch that pushed the Rebels ahead 49-25 at halftime. Ole Miss continued to control the pace in the third quarter, outscoring Longwood 31-18 to extend the lead to 80-43.

McMahon finished 11-of-18 from the field, including one 3-pointer, and added nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Debreasha Powe contributed 15 points, while Christeen Iwuala added 14 points and eight rebounds. Off the bench, Kaitlin Peterson collected 12 points, five assists and seven steals.

Article Continues Below

Longwood was led by Amor Harris, who scored 11 points. Jesstynie Scott and Malea Brown each added nine.

With the win, Ole Miss maintained its unbeaten start and ended its five-year stretch without a 100-point game.

Longwood travels next to face Buffalo on Thursday in the Puerto Rico Clasico. Ole Miss heads to the Daytona Beach Classic, where the Rebels will open against Wisconsin on Friday.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this article.