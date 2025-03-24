Sometimes, conference classics hit differently than other games. For instance, Ole Miss women's basketball head coach Yolett McCuin thought her team's game against Baylor was one of those.

Even though stars like Starr Jacobs powered Ole Miss women's basketball to win throughout the season, this game was different. The 69-63 score was a tale of grit, toughness, and a sheer desire of wanting it more.

McCuin explained via The Rebel Walk on X (formerly Twitter) following the win and her initial thoughts.

“First of all, I thought it was an awesome game. It felt like an SEC kind of game, on the road, rallying crowd. Love that they showed up for their team.

“Baylor has been incredibly hospitable and we have a lot of respect for them. Someone had to lose and I'm glad it wasn't us.”

From one opponent to another, respect has been a mantra throughout the women's tournament. Even some of the 16 seeds are getting the same respect as top-seeded opponents.

For Ole Miss women's basketball, they were being hosted by Baylor before their game. Through the first two rounds, teams have been hosting their opponents.

Although the Rebels took down the Bears, the mutual respect echoes loudly across the college basketball spectrum.

Ole Miss women's basketball HC Yolett McCuin loved the game vs Baylor

Saying that an out-of-conference opponent played like an in-conference opponent is a huge statement. Women's basketball in the SEC isn't meant to be taken lightly.

LSU and South Carolina have won the previous two national championships. Meanwhile, contenders like Tennessee and the emerging Kentucky are rising fast.

Not to mention, teams like Ole Miss are on the rise as well. McCuin is building a tough program based on faith, camaraderie, and dedication.

As she mentioned, the SEC standard is heard loud and clear. Tough opposing crowds, as well as a tough matchups are something that the head coach is familiar with.

The win for the Rebels means they will await their next opponent. The Sweet 16 will take place in Spokane, Washington. It's across the country for the squad and they will likely have their hands full.

Although Ole Miss earned ranked wins in the regular season, this is a win-or-go-home situation. McCuin might've had her team find their fire at the right time.

Either way, the remainder of the tournament will likely present future WNBA talent, and ones that are the best in the country. Sunday's game might've been a good warmup of what's to come in Spokane.