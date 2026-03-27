The Las Vegas Raiders already have their running back of the present and future in Ashton Jeanty. However, they are showing interest in adding some extra talent behind him.

Najee Harris will be taking a free agency visit with the Raiders on Thursday, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The running back has recently visited with the Seattle Seahawks, meaning Las Vegas won't be alone in a potential pursuit.

Harris signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers heading into 2025. However, a torn Achilles ended his season after just three games. The fact he is taking free agent visits shows he must be ready to return to the gridiron. But who he makes that return with is still up in the air.

On the Raiders, Harris would slot in as Jeanty's immediate backup. As it stands currently, Dylan Laube and/or Chris Collier is filling that roll. Both may have potential, but Laube ran for nine yards on seven carries in 2025. Collier didn't receive a carry at all. Las Vegas may prefer a more veteran runner behind their franchise star.

In Harris, they'd be getting a running back who surpassed 1,000 yards rushing all four of his seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He never had fewer than six touchdowns either. Overall, Harris' Steelers run saw him rush for 4,312 yards and 28 touchdowns.

With Jeanty around, Harris won't have the same share of the offense as he did with Pittsburgh. However, Las Vegas has a clear need for backup running back. Depending on how their meeting goes, that could end up being Harris.