One of the popular upset picks coming into the 2025 NCAA Tournament was No. 13 seed High Point to knock off No. 4 seed Purdue basketball. The high-scoring Panthers can rack it up with just about anyone, but they couldn't quite keep pace with a sound Purdue squad in a 75-63 Boilermakers win.

Despite a slump at the end of the regular season, Purdue looked very solid in this one, keeping High Point at bay even when it looked like the underdogs were poised to make a run. After the game, head coach Matt Painter kept it simple when asked how Purdue stayed on task to advance to the Round of 32, via Boilers in the Stands.

“Do your job,” Painter said, channeling his inner Bill Belichick.

Painter said that no matter how you're feeling, to do your job. That's exactly what Purdue did on Thursday to become one of the first teams to advance to the next round.

The Boilermakers dominated this game in the paint, taking advantage of a smaller High Point squad that struggled to match up with star big man Trey Kaufman-Renn. Painter's squad won the rebounding battle 45-24, including collecting 19 offensive rebounds in the process, and also outscored the Panthers by 16 points in the paint.

Kaufman-Renn had another stellar game in a season full of them, finishing with 21 points and eight rebounds on 10-for-16 shooting. The big man's performance helped Purdue overcome the feisty upset bid despite a 6-for-19 shooting day from star point guard Braden Smith.

Purdue will now take on Will Wade and McNeese State in the second round. The Cowboys put on one of the best performances of the early slate on Thursday, upsetting No. 5 seed Clemson after holding the Tigers to just 13 points in the first half.

Wade threw the kitchen sink at Brad Brownell and company, starting the game in a matchup zone that completely flummoxed Clemson for most of the game. McNeese has been one of the best mid-major schools over the last two seasons, so this Purdue basketball team will have to play some of its best basketball if it wants to get through to the second weekend.