The Purdue Boilermakers came into the 2025-26 season as the No. 1 ranked team in the country in the AP men’s basketball poll, and so far they’ve shown why that ranking is justified. Purdue knocked off another ranked team in Alabama, 87-80, on Tuesday with Trey Kaufman-Renn joining an exclusive club with his performance.

With a stat line of 19 points, 15 rebounds and five assists during Purdue’s win against Alabama, Trey-Kaufman-Renn became only the third player in the last 30 seasons to have at least 15 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in a matchup between two teams ranked in the top-15 of the AP poll. He shot 9-of-16 from the field and 1-of-2 from three-point line in the win.

The two other players to reach those numbers in an AP top-15 ranked matchup were Tim Duncan in 1996 and Joe Forte in 2001. Duncan played for Wake Forest and Forte played for North Carolina.

Article Continues Below

Kaufman-Renn’s performance comes on the heels of senior guard Fletcher Loyer’s historic feat reached during the Boilermakers’ season-opening win on Nov. 4. With the win, Purdue moved to 3-0 on the season, while Alabama fell to 2-1 with the loss.

Kaufman-Renn is coming off a breakout junior season during which he started all 36 games for the Boilermakers at a little over 30 minutes per game. He averaged a career-high 20.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists with splits of 59.5 percent shooting from the field, 42.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 64.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

His 2025-26 debut was delayed as he dealt with a hip injury that sidelined him for Purdue’s first two games of the year. But his strong opening game showed why he’s going to be crucial to the Boilermakers’ success this season.