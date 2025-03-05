Purdue basketball saw its guard tandem of Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer set a new school record with their nuclear game against Rutgers. The Boilermakers were projected to win this Big Ten clash handily; however, the 100-71 victory quelled any concerns that this group would not be a very dangerous team in March. This win was much needed after the basketball powerhouse's recent slump in mid-to-late February.

Loyer, a junior out of Fort Wayne, Indiana, finished with 23 points on 7/12 from three-point range. Meanwhile, Braden Smith, who's played like a first-team All-American for much of the year, also scored 23 points on 7/13 from distance. The junior point guard also added nine assists, five rebounds, and two steals.

The Boilermakers' Twitter page explained the significance of this historic performance. This marked the first time in school history that two players have each made seven three-pointers in a game. Overall, this is the second time in the last twenty years that this has happened in the Big Ten Conference.

The Boilermakers' experienced backcourt could carry them deep in March

Smith and Loyer know what it's like to be a part of a championship-contending core. The Boilermakers had one of the greatest seasons in school history last year, making it all the way to the National Championship game against UConn. While Purdue basketball ended up coming short, this group dispelled any ideas that this program could not succeed when the stakes were at their highest in March.

Now, with two-time Player of the Year Zach Edey gone, there are still questions about this collection of players' overall ceiling. Purdue has shown flashes of being a contender this season. This year's team has been ranked as high as No. 7 in the country in early February. However, the Boilermakers hit a real rough stretch shortly after that, losing four straight games against Big Ten teams. Now, as the No. 18 ranked team in the country, head coach Matt Painter's team is projected as a No. 4 seed in ESPN's Bracketology.

However, an experienced, talented backcourt is the constant for teams aspiring to make Final Four runs in March. The Boilermakers are not one of the favorites like they were last year. That being said, Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith exhibited the scary potential this group has if it gets hot. If Matt Painter's team can replicate its performance on Tuesday in a hypothetical Sweet 16 matchup against a top seed, that clash will not look like an upset. The Boilermakers will once again look like the national title contender they can still be even without their legendary center.