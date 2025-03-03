ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Tuesday night Big Ten battle as Rutgers faces Nebraska. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Rutgers-Purdue prediction and pick.

Rutgers comes into the game at 14-15 on the year, while going 7-11 in conference play, good for 11th in the Big Ten. They opened the year 5-1 before dropping three straight. They would then win three of their next four before dropping another three in a row. Rutgers would win the next two, but since then are just 4-7, including a Rutgers overtime win over Washington. In their last game, Rutgers faced Michigan. Rutgers held the lead much of the game, being up eight at the end of the first half. They would still have the lead with 12 seconds left, but a game-winning three at the buzzer gave Michigan the 84-82 win.

Meanwhile, Purdue is 20-9 on the year, while sitting 12-6 in conference play, sitting third in the Big Ten. They opened the year winning eight of their first ten games, before losing two straight. They would win ten of their next 11, but have won just one of their last five games. Last time out, Purdue faced UCLA. Purdue had just a two-point lead at the end of the first half, but a 12-1 run for Purdue in the second half would open up their lead, winning the game 76-66.

Here are the Rutgers-Purdue College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Rutgers-Purdue Odds

Rutgers: +10.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +400

Purdue: -10.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -550

Over: 153.5 (-110)

Under: 153.5 (-110)

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Purdue

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: Peacock

Why Rutgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Rutgers is ranked 69th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 50th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 115th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Rutgers has been much better on the offensive end of the court. They are 79th in the nation in points per game while sitting 173rd in shooting efficiency. Further, they have gotten to the free-throw line well this year. Rutgers is 63rd in the nation in free throws made while sitting 45th in free throws attempted.

Rutgers has been led by Dylan Harper, who is leading the team in points, assists, and steals. Harper comes in with 19.3 points per game while adding four assists, and 1.4 steals. Further, he has 4.5 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, Ace Bailey leads the team in rebounding. He comes in with 7.3 rebounds per game while adding 18.2 points, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game. The backcourt also features Jeremiah Williams. Williams comes in with 7.1 points per game while adding 2.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals.

Meanwhile, Lathan Sommerville leads the frontcourt. The center comes in with 7.9 points per game this year, while he also adds 4.1 rebounds per game.

Why Purdue Will Cover The Spread/Win

Purdue is ranked 16th in KenPom's current rankings. They are tenth in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 51st in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Purdue has been solid on the offensive end of the court this year. They are 64th in the nation in points per game while sitting 12th in the nation in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are 28th in the nation in assists per game this season, while sitting 23rd in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio this year.

Trey Kaufman-Renn leads the way for Purdue this year. Kaufman-Renn leads the team in both scoring and rebounds. He comes into the game with 19.6 points per game this year while adding six rebounds and 2.3 assists this year. Meanwhile, Braeden Smith leads the team in assists and steals this year. He comes into the game with 8.7 assists and 2.4 steals per game. He is also scoring 16 points per game with 4.5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Fletcher Loyer has also been solid this year. He comes in with 13.8 points per game while adding 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Finally, C.J. Cox is scoring 6.3 points per game while adding 2.9 rebounds per game this year.

Final Rutgers-Purdue Prediction & Pick

Both teams have been solid on the offensive end of the court, but there are a few areas in which Purdue is the better team. Purdue is 94th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 192nd in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Meanwhile, Purdue is 284th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 233rd in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, Purdue protects the ball better. They are 74th in the nation in turnovers per game, while Purdue is 132nd in opponent turnovers per game. Rutgers is 99th in turnovers per game while sitting 162nd in opponent turnovers per game this year. It should be a tight game, but Purdue will come away with the victory.

Final Rutgers-Purdue Prediction & Pick: Purdue -10.5 (-105)