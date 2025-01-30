The last time Rutgers was without star freshman and likely top five pick in the 2025 NBA Draft Dylan Harper, the Scarlet Knights had to turn to their other star freshman and likely top five pick Ace Bailey to do the heavy lifting. Bailey scored 39 points in a January 2nd loss to the Indiana Hoosiers, but left no doubt that he deserves top billing right along with his teammate. On Wednesday night, the Knights were without Harper once again, and once again, Ace Bailey delivered.

Rutgers found themselves in an early 13-4 hole against the Northwestern Wildcats, but Bailey would go on to score 24 of his game high 37 points in the 1st half, propelling the Knights to a 43-35 halftime lead, which they would hold onto the entirety of the 2nd half, securing a 79-72 win over their Big Ten foe.

After the game, Bailey was asked about what accounted for his third 30-point game of the season, and the future lottery pick summed it up pretty simply.

“They gave me the ball when it was time to give me the ball, and I went to work,” Bailey said, according to Jerry Carino of the Asbury Park Press.

Bailey got to 37 points by going 13-for-20 from the field, 5-for-8 from three-point range, and a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line. He also added 6 rebounds and 3 blocks for good measure against a Wildcats squad that needed this win to improve their NCAA Tournament resume and remain firmly on the bubble as we head into February.

Despite the win over Northwestern, at 11-10, the Scarlet Knights still remain outside of the bubble watch, but it's performances like this one that makes Rutgers a dangerous team once the Big Ten Tournament begins in just a little over a month's time. Behind Bailey and Harper, there's certainly a world where Rutgers goes on a heater and plays their way into the NCAA Tournament field.