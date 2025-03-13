Rutgers basketball's loss in the Big Ten conference tournament signaled the end for Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. The two star freshmen were the talk of college basketball.

While the two are projected to forego an additional year and enter the NBA Draft, their stock continues to rise. It was quite the season from Harper hitting game-winners for Rutgers basketball to Bailey's scoring outputs.

Despite their personal accomplishments, it never translated to the team aspect of the game. They finished with a 15-17 record and an 8-12 record in conference play.

Even with the lackluster season, Harper explained that he has no regrets about the season.

“No regrets,” Harper said, according to Nathan Baird of Northjersey.com. “I loved being here. Loved being with the guys. I just had a great time here being with the guys.”

Harper averaged 19.4 points per game, while Bailey had 17.6 points per game. The freshman guard showed how elite he was once the season began.

He dealt with Bailey being sidelined and stepped up in a big way. Numerous big-time shots and putting the team on his back felt like a nightly occurrence.

Still, the Big Ten seemed too tough to bear at times. For instance, teams like Purdue, Michigan, and Michigan State were all ranked within the AP Top 25 poll. It made their lives more difficult to beat those well-constructed and well-coached teams.

Dylan Harper has no regrets about his time with Rutgers basketball

The Scarlet Knights proved to be the exclamation point of Harper's collegiate career. He will likely enter the NBA Draft. However, his efforts this season have not gone unnoticed.

Plenty of people even thought he could've been the No. 1 overall pick. While that distinction could go to Cooper Flagg or Bailey, the guard made a name for himself.

Even though their season did not end as well as they would've liked, the potential was promising. Plenty of eyes were on Rutgers basketball, especially during the beginning of the season.

The Scarlet Knights were ranked inside of the AP Top 25 poll. That was quite the accomplishment, considering the program has been fickle for quite some time.

However, it might be the end of an era with Bailey and Harper likely to declare for the NBA Draft. At the end of the day, it was fun while it lasted. Bailey could be the No. 1 overall pick. Harper could end up in the Top 5.

Either way, this era of Rutgers basketball has likely come to a close.