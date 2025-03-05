Rutgers basketball hasn't had the best season, but that hasn't limited Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey from achieving history. They made Fab Five history by becoming the first pair of freshmen to score 500+ points in a season.

The previous two to do that were Michigan freshman Chris Webber and Jalen Rose. The two helped the Wolverines reach the Final Four before losing to North Carolina.

Unfortunately for the Scarlet Knights, they haven't had that same success. Although Harper and Bailey have shown an appreciation for one another, it hasn't led to wins.

After all, the Big 10 is consistent and it's made matters that much more difficult. For instance, Purdue, Michigan, and Michigan State are all within the Top 25. They have elite coaches like Matt Painter, Tom Izzo, and Dusty May.

While talent wins a majority time, Rutgers basketball hasn't been able to keep up. They've been relying on Harper and Bailey consistently throughout the season.

However, Bailey has suffered some injuries and hasn't always been in the lineup. As a result, defenses are loading up on Harper and forcing him to make tough plays.

It's led to some sloppy basketball but it hasn't deterred the freshman from getting his points, and his moments. For example, Harper hit a ridiculous game-winner for Rutgers basketball at the beginning of the season.

Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper make Rutgers basketball history

That was only a glimpse of what he could do. Not to mention, plenty of NBA have looked at Bailey and Harper as legitimate NBA players. Following a game against the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant raved about Bailey and his game.

For only a freshman, he's been in discussions to be the No. 1 pick, even over Duke basketball's Cooper Flagg. The same goes for Harper.

The dynamic duo have been the talk of the Big 10. The 14-16 overall record and 7-12 Big 10 record doesn't necessarily do them justice. Harper is averaging 19.1 points and Bailey is averaging 18 points.

Besides those two, no other player is averaging more than eight points per game. Having balance is key. Still, the two freshmen make it easy because of how much attention they create.

Although the wins haven't piled up, the talent is too evident to deny. The Scarlet Knights can make some noise in the Big 10 conference tournament.

However, they will have their work cut out for them. If Harper and Bailey can remain healthy and play elite as a collective, then Rutgers basketball could shock many heading into March.