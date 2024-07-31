While it has been widely understood that even with the 2025 NBA Draft far into the future, it is likely that Duke basketball star Cooper Flagg will be the No. 1 overall pick. However, judging by a latest HoopsHype mock draft, the narrative could possibly change where incoming Rutgers freshman Ace Bailey might have more upside to NBA teams.

It needs to be stated that in the mock draft from HoopsHype, Flagg is still the determined No. 1 pick with Bailey being right after, but the website would interview league scouts and executives for their opinion on the draft which is in the near future. Remaining anonymous, one executive would say that the five-star freshman in Ace Bailey, his full first name Airious, is actually “more talented with the ball than Flagg at this point.”

“I could see Bailey supplanting Flagg for No. 1,” the association executive said to HoopsHype. “I think Bailey is more talented with the ball than Flagg at this point, but I think Flagg is a better overall player than Bailey now. Ace is more of a scoring type of player. His overall decision-making and shot selection has to get a lot better. He’s very wired to score.”

“Athletically, I think there’s another level he can get to, but he’s still a very good athlete,” the executive continued. “Shooting-wise, I think he’s more of a scorer than a natural shooter, which over time will be fine if he’s your No. 2 guy. I thought the same things about Brandon Miller when he was in high school. His legs don’t look great in terms of his strength, but hopefully, he can continue to put more weight on and be more physical. There’s no doubt that he’s very talented.”

The comparison Rutgers basketball's Bailey has over a prospect like Flagg

The Chattanooga, Tennessee native, Bailey would attend McEachern High School in Georgia and be touted as one of the best players in the country, even being the Rutgers basketball program's highest-ranked recruit in history per the school's website. Some may ask what can the six-foot, 10 inch combo forward's ceiling be as one NBA scout would tell HoopsHype he “could become one of the top two-way players in the league one day” and even compare to current Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George.

“If Bailey hits his ceiling, he can become Paul George,” the NBA scout said to HoopsHype. “He’s a versatile combo forward whose strong senior season has many believing his ceiling is the highest in the class. Bailey is offensively advanced, but his defense has a ways to go to rival his offensive instincts. How he and Dylan Harper handle carrying the load at Rutgers next season will speak volumes to what can be expected of him as an NBA prospect.”

It certainly seems like the Scarlett Knights have a good one in Bailey who is looking to contribute heavily on the Rutgers basketball program along with another prospect in Dylan Harper, who's actually projected to be selected right after at No. 3. As for the team itself, they are looking to bounce back after a 15-17 record, 7-13 in conference play from last season which put them second to last in the Big Ten as they open next season against Wagner on Wednesday, Nov. 6.