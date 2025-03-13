With a 97-89 loss to USC in the Big 10 men's basketball tournament, Rutgers' memorable 2024-2025 season came to a tentative close. Although many expect him to enter the 2025 NBA draft, freshman sensation Dylan Harper still remains non-committal on his future.

Even without an official declaration, Harper is widely expected to be a prioritized lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Still, the 19-year-old would not bind himself to a decision immediately following the double-overtime defeat.

“I'm just soaking in the moment with my guys,” Harper said, via the Indianapolis Star. “It's a once-in-a-lifetime thing. Everyone says they wish they could go back. I'm not gonna look over this opportunity or the great time I had because of this heartbreaking loss.”

Harper led Rutgers against USC with 27 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in a losing effort. He put the team on his back in both overtime periods with star teammate Ace Bailey fouling out at the end of regulation. The first-round defeat dropped the Scarlet Knights to 15-17 on the year, far outside of the 2025 March Madness pool.

Rutgers' season is not officially over just yet, with the inaugural College Basketball Crown tournament coming up. The new postseason bracket will consist of 16 best teams from the Big 10, Big 12 and Big East who are not selected to participate in March Madness.

Unlike the NIT, the teams selected teams are not given the option to opt out of participation. However, individual players, such as Harper, are still given that decision.

Rutgers basketball star Dylan Harper's NBA draft profile

Assuming Harper eventually declares for the NBA Draft, many consider him the top point guard of the class. Some even rank him as the second-best overall prospect of the class, behind only Duke's Cooper Flagg.

If Rutgers' season is officially over, Harper would wrap up his collegiate career with 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals. He led the team in points, assists and steals, while finishing second in rebounds, behind Bailey. With a 6-foot-6, 215-pound frame, his build and athleticism are already NBA-level.

As a consensus top-five recruit of the class of 2024, Harper is arguably the best recruit in Rutgers basketball history. His only competition for that honor is Bailey, a fellow five-star recruit. Depending on the site, 247Sports had Harper as the No. 2 prospect of the class — behind Flagg, the consensus top recruit — with Bailey at No. 3, while ESPN ranked Bailey at No. 2 and Harper at No. 4.

Depending on the results of the 2025 NBA Draft lottery, Harper could go anywhere from the No. 2 overall pick to No. 5. He is expected to go to the first point guard-needy team who does not end up with the No. 1 pick, whether that be the Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets or New Orleans Pelicans.