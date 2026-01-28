Robbie Avila is more than just a viral sensation. People assigned the bespectacled center funny nicknames like Cream Abdul-Jabbar and Larry Nerd during the 2023-24 season, but make no mistake, he is a skilled basketball player and fierce competitor. The Indiana State transfer proved as much on Tuesday night, as he extended the Saint Louis Billikens' stellar run with a supremely clutch bucket against George Washington.

Avila took advantage of the shifting defense, drifted out to the top of the key and drilled a 3-pointer to give his squad a 79-76 lead with just three seconds remaining in the game. He then secured Saint Louis' 14th straight victory by intercepting a Revolutionaries heave. Regardless of what people call him, this mid-major darling continues to be at the forefront of history.

ROBBIE AVILA WINS IT FOR SAINT LOUISpic.twitter.com/FYXcGzmEso — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 28, 2026

When 32-win Indiana State fell devastatingly short against Seton Hall in the 2024 NIT championship, Avila was hunched over in visible anguish. Opposing head coach Shaheen Holloway raised the young athlete's head and offered him some words of encouragement. While it was a heartfelt gesture, that pain still fuels Robbie Avila today.

The senior big man is starving for March glory, but he may actually get to satisfy that hunger with the streaking Billikens. Saint Louis basketball (20-1) is enjoying its greatest start ever, determined to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years. A one-point loss to formidable Stanford is the only blemish on its schedule. Yes, the competition has been less than stiff, but the group is 25th in the KenPom rankings. Fans are starting to take notice of this red-hot squad.

Article Continues Below

They are also rekindling their love affair with No. 21.

Robbie Avila has unfinished business

Instead of going to a more prominent and lucrative school, Avila boldly followed former Indiana State head coach Josh Schertz to the Atlantic 10 Conference. That show of faith is paying massive dividends this season. He scored 22 points and knocked down four treys while also posting seven rebounds, five assists and three steals versus George Washington.

Avila is leading another magical revival, and he is doing everything in his power to ensure that this one ends in the Big Dance. The Billikens will defend their undefeated A-10 record versus Dayton (14-7) this Friday night.