The Dallas Cowboys have some big decisions ahead of them as NFL free agency gets underway, including what to do about star kicker Brandon Aubrey. Aubrey is due for a new contract, and has cemented himself as arguably the best kicker in the NFL over the last couple of seasons for the Cowboys.

Jerry Jones and company have made a habit of unnecessarily dragging out contract sagas for their star players over the years, a trend that Cowboys fans are desperately hoping does not continue with Aubrey this free agency period.

Recently, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported on what the Cowboys' fallback option would be if things fall apart on the Aubrey front.

“If they don't get a deal done by the restricted free agent tender deadline, Dallas plans to put a second-round tender on Aubrey. That means he'd make $5.767 million this season if the two sides don't reach a deal and the Cowboys would get a second-round pick if another team made Aubrey a contract offer they didn't want to match,” reported Fowler.

While a second round pick would be a nice consolation prize, it's safe to say that the Cowboys would almost assuredly be better off with their star kicker in uniform, even at a steep price.

Fowler noted that he “(expects) the Cowboys to reach a deal with Brandon Aubrey at some point in the first week or two of March that makes him the highest-paid kicker in the league. ”

Aubrey has established himself as the NFL's strongest leg, giving the Cowboys the peace of mind to know that they are in field goal range whenever they get across midfield.

For a fanbase that saw the team trade Micah Parsons last offseason after being unable to negotiate a new deal with him, they have to be hoping that the Cowboys are able to work something out with Aubrey quickly before things get ugly.