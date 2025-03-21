It was not looking well for a while, but Saint Mary's will ultimately advance to the Round of 32 with a late comeback win over Vanderbilt. The No. 7-seeded Gaels used a final defensive stop to prevent the first overtime game of the NCAA Tournament and end the Commodores' upset bid.

Trailing by 12 at one point in the second half, Saint Mary's out-scored Vanderbilt 32-17 over the final 14 minutes of the game to prevent the upset. The Commodores had one last chance to tie the game with a three on the final possession of the game but came up empty on two attempts.

SAINT MARY'S SURVIVES 🤯 Vanderbilt had TWO tries to send it to overtime but couldn't knock them down 💔

The hectic ending gave fans the drama they annually crave from the NCAA Tournament. Fans could not contain their mix of excitement and disappointment on social media with Saint Mary's thrilling win.

“Vandy choked,” one fan commented, voicing the opinion of many.

“Gaels are moving on!” a Saint Mary's basketball fan reacted. “Great second-half comeback.”

“I never doubted them,” another wrote.

The result also caused some to be critical of the SEC, considering the conference sent 14 teams to the tournament.

“So, uh, did the SEC really need 14 teams?” a skeptic fan commented.

Saint Mary's win was its eighth of the Gaels' last 10 games. It was also the team's first since losing to Gonzaga in the WCC Championship Game, a defeat that snapped an eight-game win streak.

Saint Mary's basketball advances to face Alabama

The Gaels' victory moves them onto the Round of 32, where they will face No. 2-seeded Alabama. While the matchup against the Crimson Tide's top-scoring offense is daunting, Alabama appeared vulnerable in the first round, barely scraping past Robert Morris with a 90-81 win.

The Alabama-Saint Mary's matchup will feature one of college basketball's top offenses pitted against a consensus top-five defense. The Crimson Tide average 91.1 points per game, the most in Division I. However, Saint Mary's defense allows just 61.4 points per game, the fourth-best mark in the nation. The clash of styles sets up an intriguing matchup that will theoretically push both teams to the limit.

Alabam and Saint Mary's will tip off on Sunday afternoon from the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. The winner will advance to the Sweet Sixteen, where the East Region will play at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.