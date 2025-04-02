San Diego State basketball picked up some massive news from the transfer portal. The Aztecs are coming off a decent but uneven season by their standards. Head coach Brian Dutcher's team made its fifth straight NCAA Tournament appearance (it would have been six if it weren't for the pandemic), finishing the season 21-10 overall and fourth in the Mountain West. The Aztecs saw their season end in a blowout to North Carolina in the First Four.

Shortly after this result, the program received a string of bad news. Leading scorer Nick Boyd and freshman center Magoon Gwath announced their intention to enter the transfer portal. Fortunately, according to NBC San Diego reporter Darnay Tripp, Gwath has announced his intention to return to the program if he doesn't go pro. The center is entering the NBA Draft process.

Magoon Gwath just posted on Instagram that he is returning to San Diego State. ENORMOUS news for the Aztecs. pic.twitter.com/pNZNTbCkyo — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) April 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

San Diego State basketball will look to reaffirm its dominance over the Mountain West

Gwath's potential return would be terrific for the Aztecs. The Euless, Texas native racked up multiple accolades in his first year of college, including winning Mountain West Freshman of the Year. Gwath averaged 8.5 points. 5.2 rebounds, and a very impressive 2.6 blocks per game this past season, and has a lot of room for improvement. Playing at least another year under Brian Dutcher would be phenomenal for the seven-foot center's development.

Ever since replacing legendary head coach Steve Fisher in 2017, Dutcher has carried on this program's excellence and even brought it to new heights. The highlight so far for San Diego State basketball's head coach was leading the Aztecs to their first Final Four and subsequent first appearance in the National Championship game.

This program has thrived in the Mountain West and will play in its beloved conference for one more year. San Diego State athletics will then transition to the new Pac-12 Conference in 2026. Watching the Aztecs match up with a fellow basketball powerhouse in Gonzaga yearly will be phenomenal for both these West Coast heavyweights.

Overall, Magoon Gwath's announcement is great news for San Diego State basketball. Three of the program's four top scorers are underclassmen, and two of these players are testing the Draft waters. If the Aztecs can return all three and add a few more complimentary players in the transfer portal, next year's squad won't have to worry about playing in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament.