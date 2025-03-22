Brian Dutcher will have to start over from scratch in his ninth season with San Diego State. Following a disappointing First Four defeat to UNC in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, the Aztecs will lose leading scorer Nick Boyd to the college basketball transfer portal.

After one year with San Diego State, Boyd has apparently been granted a fifth year of eligibility, which he will use to enter the transfer portal, he announced on social media. The 6-foot-3 guard spent his first three years with Florida Atlantic, reaching the Final Four with the Owls in 2023.

“I want to thank God for the opportunity to play at San Diego State and the incredible people I've met along the way,” Boyd's message read. “To my teammates, the coaching staff, and the fans, I want to thank you guys for the support and welcoming me with open arms. After speaking to my family and praying on it, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”

Boyd led the team in scoring and facilitating with 13.4 points and 3.9 assists per game. His numbers were career highs across the board. With the Aztecs, Boyd was allowed to be the focal point of the offense after playing behind Johnell Davis and Vlad Goldin at Florida Atlantic.

In San Diego State's NCAA Tournament loss to UNC, Boyd led the team with 12 points. The entire team struggled, shooting just 39.7 percent from the field. Wayne McKinney III was the only other Aztec in double figures, adding 12 points off the bench.

San Diego State's continuous recent regression

At the time of his announcement, Nick Boyd is the only key member of Dutcher's team entering the college basketball transfer portal. However, several others could soon follow him, given the Aztecs' recent decline.

Since reaching the 2023 National Championship Game, San Diego State has steadily regressed over the past three seasons. The team's win total has dropped each year, culminating in a 21-10 finish in 2024-2025. Subsequently, the team has also recorded gradually worse finishes in the NCAA Tournament.

San Diego State has also failed to win the Mountain West since its dominant 2022-2023 run. The Aztecs finished fifth in the league in 2023-2024 and fourth the following year. They have taken a recent backseat to Colorado State, New Mexico and Utah State.

The 2025-2026 season will be San Diego State's final in the Mountain West. In the ensuing season, the Aztecs will join Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State and Utah State in migrating to the new-look Pac-12.