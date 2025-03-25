San Diego basketball is losing another one of its key players in the 2024-25 season via the transfer portal.

Just days after senior guard Nick Boyd declared his plans to enter the transfer portal, freshman big man Magoon Gwath followed suit, with Mark Zeigler of The San Diego Union-Tribune reporting that the seven-foot defensive stalwart is leaving San Diego State.

“Magoon Gwath walked down the hall from the coaches’ offices and submitted paperwork to enter the transfer portal, which for college basketball officially opened Monday morning,” wrote Zeigler.

This is another unfavorable development for San Diego State basketball, which just had an early exit from the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The No. 11 seed Aztecs were blown out by the No. 11 seed North Carolina Tar Heels in a First Four matchup at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, via a score of 95-68.

Gwath's transfer portal decision is seemingly mainly motivated by a desire to search for greener NIL pastures. San Diego State basketball head coach Brian Dutcher believes that Gwath, who was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year in the 2024-25 campaign, can end gaining “in excess of $1 million, maybe as high as $1.5 million or $1.7 million,” (h/t Zeigler).

“Financially, it’s hard for us to compete with some of these other schools for these upper-level kids,” Dutcher opened up. “We can compete in every other way. We can’t compete financially with the money that’s being offered for some of these players. It is what it is. It’s a new world,” the 65-year-old Dutcher added.

Magoon Gwath was a defensive force in his freshman season with San Diego State basketball

During his freshman season with the Aztecs, Gwath averaged 8.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and a conference-leading 2.6 blocks through 26 games played (all starts). Gwath was a major reason why San Diego State ranked 16th nationally with an adjusted defensive rating of 94.6 and tops overall with an 18.4 percent block rate.

In his last game for the Aztecs, Gwath had nine points on 2-for-6 shooting from the field with five rebounds an assist and a steal plus two blocks in 24 minutes of action in the aforementioned March Madness showdown versus the Tar Heels. He redshirted during the 2023-24 college basketball season to recover from an ankle surgery but clearly made his mark on the Aztecs in his first year on the team.