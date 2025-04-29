One of the most respected, decorated, and influential figures in basketball history will soon be receiving even more recognition. Legendary South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley will add another accolade to her collection when the city of Columbia, South Carolina, reveals a statue in her honor on April 30.

Staley is being recognized for her contributions both on and off the basketball court. Beyond being a championship-winning player and coach, Staley's also being highlighted for her community empowerment and leadership.

The city is partnering with members of the community and the Statues for Equality initiative, which creates innovative bronze sculptures of inspirational and impactful women. The statue was commissioned in 2023 and will be unveiled during a ceremony taking place next to the university's Pastides Alumni Center.

Staley herself requested that the statue be somewhere other than outside the Colonial Life Arena, where the Gamecocks play and former South Carolina superstar A'ja Wilson has a statue of her own. Staley said she wanted that area to remain reserved for her players.

South Carolina's athletics department had nothing but praise to shower on Staley in its announcement, making it clear how revered the long-tenured coach is in the local community. “This statue stands as a lasting symbol of excellence, resilience, and pride for Columbia and the entire state of South Carolina,” its post read.

Staley's influence on the program since taking over in 2008 has been transformative. The Gamecocks have become one of the most well-known and feared squads in all of sports, making 14 consecutive NCAA Tournaments and seven Final Fours while notching three national championships with Staley at the helm.

The coach, who will celebrate her 55th birthday just days after the memorial, has become known for the bond she shares with the locals in Columbia. She uses her personal life story of perseverance to inspire countless young girls and women to pursue their athletic dreams the way she did.

Dawn Staley has even released an autobiography recently and announced a book tour in late May to go with it, starting with New York before hitting her native Philadelphia and wrapping up in her second home of South Carolina.