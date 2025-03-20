It's been less than a year since former NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski stopped dropping Woj Bombs in order to become the general manager of the St. Bonaventure men's basketball team, and it's still a decision that seems baffling. Sure, Woj is a St. Bonaventure alum, and yes, life as the preeminent NBA news breaker had proven to be a grind and detrimental to his health, but it's not as if the Bonnies have any track record of college hoops success, and theoretically, someone with the connections that Woj has could've probably stepped into this role for a handful of more prestigious programs.

Instead, Woj seems content with using his name and expertise to attempt to push St. Bonaventure to the top of the Atlantic 10 Conference, where this year, the Bonnies finished 9-9 in conference play for the second consecutive season, while seeing their overall win total improve from 20 to 22, the third-most in a single season under head coach Mark Schmidt, who just completed his 18th season with the team. Now, as the Bonnies head into the second year of the Woj administration, they've got a big-time reinforcement on the way from southern California.

“Joe Grahovac, SoCal JC player of the year, has committed to St. Bonaventure,” says ESPN's Jonathan Givony on X. “The 6-foot-10 power forward from Fullerton College drew a steady stream of NBA scouts to watch him this season. Should have a major impact in the Atlantic 10 next season.”

Shortly after Givony announced Grahovac's commitment, Woj himself took to X to react to the signing, simply posting the St. Bonaventure logo. Not quite a Woj Bomb, but still, it's a victory for Woj and the Bonnies.

Joe Grahovac, who bears a striking resemblance to hilarious Will Ferrell character Jackie Moon, is the first addition in what will likely be an active offseason for the Bonnies. During his freshman season at Fullerton College, Grahovac averaged 15.9 points on 62 percent shooting from the field, 39 percent from three-point range, and 79 percent from the free throw line. He also pulled down 6.6 rebounds and blocked 2.7 shots per game.