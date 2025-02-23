The St John's Red Storm smoked the UConn Huskies 89-75 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. This comes just weeks after the Red Storm beat the Huskies 68-62 in Storrs to launch into the top ten. With the Big East Tournament around the corner, Dan Hurley and UConn have work to do for a chance at a three-peat. After Rick Pitino and St John's won, fans took to social media to clown Hurley.

This is a little bit of an exaggeration, as UConn swept St John's last season. Hurley's Huskies beat Pitino and the Iona Gaels in the First Round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. But this season, Pitino has the upper hand with two wins against Hurley and only two losses in the Big East.

@DannyDipBuyer sarcastically asked, “I’m confused, why would the fans at Storrs South chant ‘F*** Dan Hurley' multiple times?!?”

@collegeballking praised St John's game, “THAT was Dominant. You had Hurley all F'D up. He had the concede face going most of the 2nd half. Like no way we are beating this team today.

@JaredLiebowitz3 was one of many people giving Donavan Clingan more credit for the titles than Hurley. “Fiending for the alternate universe where Donovan Clingan wasn’t born in Bristol and Dan Hurley served me fries on the way to a skiing trip.

St John's is looking to finish off a fantastic regular season

This season was the best-case scenario for St John's when they hired Rick Pitino before the 2023-24 season. Their win will keep them in the AP Top Ten, in first place in the Big East, and put UConn on their heels. They finish with a road game against Butler, a home matchup with Seton Hall, and a big road matchup with Marquette.

As the Big East Tournament approaches, the Red Storm must stay healthy and hot. They don't need much from the tournament to make the Big Dance, but some big-time wins at the World's Most Famous Arena will give the squad hope heading into the tournament.

Last year, St John's won their first Big East Tournament game and had a huge semi-final game against UConn. Had they won that game, the Red Storm could have made the NCAA Tournament. Now, they will be the ones atop the bracket with everyone chasing them down for the big win they need to get into the tournament. With a few March wins, this can be the best Red Storm season in generations.