We are right in the heart of college basketball season. Less than a month remains until March Madness, which is arguably the best time of the year for a lot of sports fans. The St. John's basketball team is playing extremely well in the Big East, and there is a real opportunity for them to win the regular-season title after dominating Creighton on Saturday.

Creighton recently beat UConn, which allowed the Red Storm to take a lead in the standings with a 15-1 record. UConn is 14-2, and these two teams meet this Wednesday on NBC/Peacock. That game will be the biggest of the entire season for the Big East conference.

The Red Storm beat the Blue Jays by 29 points. They have now won 13 consecutive games after losing to Providence early in January. St. John's is one of the hottest teams in the nation right now.

“All we are worried about is ourselves and how we approach every single day,” Zuby Ejiofor said postgame. “We knew coming in that Creighton is a tough team to play. Our mindset coming in is, do whatever it takes to win. It doens't matter what happened between them, and we have a lot to prove still. I think we played with that same passion tonight.”

After the game against UConn on the road, St. John's will take on Villanova, Georgetown, and Seton Hall. That is not an easy schedule to finish.