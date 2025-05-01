May 1, 2025 at 11:56 AM ET

During the offseason, St John's basketball head coach Rick Pitino has hinted at reunions. Now, this might be an actual opportunity. According to NJ.com, they explained that Pitino will face Kentucky in the 2025 CBS Sports Classic.

However, there's a major catch to this game.

The Wildcats and Red Storm will play on a neutral site in Atlanta. It made some people bummed, considering Pitino's history with Kentucky basketball.

He led the program to a 1996 NCAA championship, as well as three Final Four appearances. That alone is impressive for a collegiate coach.

However, he helped Lousiville win a national title in 2013, and has revitalized every program he's been to.

Meanwhile, Mark Pope's first season with Kentucky basketball was fruitful. The record wasn't truly reflective because of the heightened competition in the SEC.

Regardless of that, Pope led the Wildcats to the Sweet 16, where they lost to Tennessee. Either way, it's a changing of the guard in Lexington.

Still, it burns many fans that Pitino won't return to Lexington. It would be a mixed bag of cheers and boos, considering that Kentucky hasn't had the same winning impact since he left.

The most important thing, though, was that Pitino left for Louisville. The in-state rivalry brewed a thick layer of tension between the two schools.

Rick Pitino won't return to Kentucky any time soon

Although Pitino hinted at a Louisville reunion, the other in-state rivalry won't be happening anytime soon. Still, it's a quality game between two of the country's best.

While St John's basketball was upset by Arkansas, and Pitino's rival, John Calipari, they have the talent and the coaching necessary to win.

On the flip side, Pope is an exceptional coach in his own right. Both are the inverse of one another from an X's and O's perspective.

Pitino excels defensively and has a variety of zone and man concepts to trick defenses. His guys are usually uber-athletic and give it everything they have on that side.

For Pope, his offenses are very fluid, and often emphasis the 3-point shot. The constant off-ball movement, screenings, as well as cuts to the basket can overwhelm defenses.

It will be one of the nation's top offenses against a stifling defense.

Either way, fans will have to wait for quite a while for Pitino to head back to Lexington. It might be full of boos, or cheers, or a mixed bag.

Still, no one can forget the legacy he left with Kentucky basketball.