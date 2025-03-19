Could St John's basketball and Arkansas square off in the same pod? If they do, the Red Storm head coach, Rick Pitino, isn't concerned about facing John Calipari.

After St John's basketball won the Big East title, they are hoping to continue their success. Even with the caliber of head coaches, Pitino is less than concerned about facing off against Calipari.

“It really doesn’t matter,” Pitino said via Jaden Daly on X (formerly Twitter). “They’re great coaches, but I’m just concerned about Omaha. Their point guard would be a top four point guard in the Big East; they have the player of the year at the power forward.”

The former Kentucky basketball head coach is squaring off against Bill Self in the first round. For St John's basketball, they have the No. 2 seed in the tournament.

Not to mention the 30-4 record and winning the Big East regular season and conference championship is impressive. However, anything can happen in March.

The Red Storm will start against Omaha, who is the 15 seed. As Pitino will likely do, his team will take one game at a time. If there comes a time when Pitino and Calipari square off against each other, history can be revisited.

Rick Pitino isn't worried about St John's basketball playing John Calipari

As mentioned earlier, Pitino and his squad is focused on one game at a time. On the flip side, Calipari has a 20-13 record with Arkansas this season.

After spending 15 seasons with Kentucky, he hasn't had the same success with the Razorbacks. Also, Calipari will face off against Kansas and Bill Self in the opening round. If Arkansas were to pull a shocking upset, the meeting could happen.

Either way, the Red Storm could be on the receiving end of some March Madness. For instance, St John's basketball could be on an upset watch in the tournament.

At the end of the day, this doesn't mean too much to Pitino. For him and his squad, this is another game that could happen.