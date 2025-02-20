It came as a shock when Rick Pitino and St John's basketball beat UConn the first time. However, their roster was fully healthy. Heading into their second matchup against UConn, it's a different story. Following Wednesday's game against DePaul, Pitino told reporters regarding a potential injury ahead of the big game.

“Kadary Richmond has been dealing with a groin injury for quite some time,” Pitino said via Zach Braziller of The New York Post.

In addition to Richmond's injury update, he gave another one as well.

“He doesn't think RJ Luis is going to play against UConn,” Pitino said via Kevin Connelly of Storm The Paint. “But mentions that his word on these injuries hasn't exactly been right.”

Conference play has been essential for St John's basketball, as they've been at the top of the Big East. The 23-4 overall record and 14-2 Big East record is certainly impressive. Not to mention, Pitino's hard-nosed style is perfect for the Red Storm. They are a team fueled by defense, competitiveness, and toughness.

Lewis has been the Red Storm's best player this season, averaging just over 17 points per game. His 6'7 frame, combined with his quickness, length, and athleticism, makes teams unprepared. Still, his activity everywhere is what Pitino loves about the junior guard.

On the flip side, Richmond has been the senior guard they've needed. His leadership and all-around game have been pivotal for St John's basketball.

St John's basketball injuries hurt Rick Pitino vs UConn

Despite the injuries, Pitino will never see it as an excuse to play soft. After all, the school was 10th in the February 17 AP poll. Even with the ranking, UConn will likely take this game more personally. The last time these two schools played, St John's basketball hit the game-winning shot.

It was a misdirection curl played that had the entire UConn team fooled. It showed the coaching prowess of Pitino. Either way, he won't see the injuries as a means to cope or justify a loss. He believes his team can win every game they play. For example, Pitino gave an NSFW response about his Big East record.

He explained how he was surprised at the losses they had. That's the standard for consistency. Still, securing a win over UConn with a limited roster could boost their confidence even more. Regardless if Lewis or Richmond play in the game, it will be a next-man up mentality, as it usually is.

Round two of the UConn and St John's basketball rivalry will take place on Sunday.