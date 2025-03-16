St. John's basketball sits alone at the top of the Big East after knocking off Creighton Saturday. But the Red Storm and head coach Rick Pitino didn't just end a long conference title drought. St. John's watched RJ Luis shatter a record once held by Red Storm legend Chris Mullin.

Luis dropped 27 points on the Blue Jays at Madison Square Garden to officially secure their March Madness bid. But that feat broke a four-decade mark Mullin delivered, the St. John's men's basketball X account revealed.

With his 27 points, RJ Luis Jr. has broken Chris Mullin's 1985 @BIGEAST Tournament Championship game record 👏👏 MVP. pic.twitter.com/ZHqmDVrYjM — St. John's Men’s Basketball (@StJohnsBBall) March 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Luis delivered his 27 points with the conference title on the line. And with St. John's seeking its first outright Big East championship in 25 years — before Luis was even born. St. John's even needed to pull an epic comeback over Marquette to seal its Big East title game spot.

Luis even started off slow in the most important conference title game in years for the Johnnies fanbase.

St. John's RJ Luis goes off late to seal title over Creighton

Luis never emerged as the Red Storm's first scorer. He even started scoreless for nearly 10 minutes.

But the junior from Miami dashed to the hoop for his first layup at the 10:37 mark for basket No. 1. That became his lone points of the first half.

The 6-foot-7 guard exploded from there. Luis nailed a jumper to cut the Creighton lead to 30-27 with 18:41 left in the second half. He came back to hit another layup off an assist from Kadary Richmond. He scored the subsequent St. John's points through another layup. Luis then erupted from 14:26 on out inside MSG.

Luis banked a three-pointer after receiving the pass from Deivon Smith. He went on to score 21 of his 27 points in a span of 13 minutes and 39 seconds. Luis rose as the newest beloved player for the “Johnnies” after watching names like Mullin and Ron Artest.

He never basked in the glory of his individual accomplishment. Luis instead wanted to talk about the “dog” attitude St. John's showed against the annual Big East powerhouse.

“We just a bunch of dogs…Ain't nothing like playing in New York, in the Mecca of Basketball, MSG…We bouta turn up,” Luis said to Fox Sports afterward.

Luis earned the conference tournament's Most Outstanding Player. He earned king of New York status for breaking a legend's record — and leading St. John's long-awaited return to the top of the Big East. Now Luis and the Red Storm await their NCAA Tournament fate on Selection Sunday.