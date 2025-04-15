A key basketball transfer from Princeton is getting ready to make his decision on where to play next. St. John's and Florida are the finalists for his services, per CBS Sports. Xaivian Lee is on a visit to Florida Tuesday.

Lee averaged more than 16 points and six rebounds a game this season for Princeton. He spent three seasons with the Tigers and averaged double figures in scoring the last two years.

Florida basketball just won a national championship, and would love to have the guard's services. Florida is losing star guard Walter Clayton Jr., who made key shots time and again for the Gators in March Madness. He is considered a top NBA prospect.

St. John's is also losing key talent. Rick Pitino's squad is now without RJ Luis, the Big East Player of the Year. Luis is entering the transfer portal. St. John's basketball also made the NCAA tournament but lost in the Round of 32 to Arkansas.

St. John's and Florida are both looking to return to the NCAA tournament

Both St. John's and Florida will likely enter next basketball season with a pre-season ranking. St. John's just won the Big East tournament, for the first time in more than two decades. Pitino certainly has the fan base excited in Queens.

Florida basketball meanwhile will be defending a national championship. Head coach Todd Golden made his first career Final Four this past season, and then got the national championship trophy as icing on the cake.

Lee will certainly be a good addition to either squad. The guard posted double figure scoring games on a regular basis this year, with several 20 point contests. He scored 23 in a victory on March 8 over Penn.

It may take Lee a little time to get used to playing high-major basketball. He didn't play too many high-major opponents with Princeton, although he did score 21 this season in a game against Rutgers. Princeton defeated the Scarlet Knights, 83-82.

Time will tell where Lee decides to take his talents.