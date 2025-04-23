St. John's head coach Rick Pitino has done it again. The Hall of Famer added another high-level talent through the transfer portal, bringing in Dillon Mitchell to an already loaded roster for the 2025-26 season.

The Red Storm now has one of the most impressive transfer classes in the nation, with Mitchel joining the likes of Joson Sanon, Bryce Hopkins, Ian Jackson, and Oziyah Sellers.

Pitino, now in his second year leading the Red Storm, isn't slowing down in his effort to turn St. John's into a serious Big East contender. Each transfer adds something different, whether it's scoring, defense, or experience, and together, they're shaping a roster that's deeper, tougher, and more dynamic than last season.

The newest signee, Mitchell, adds critical frontcourt depth and versatility, something the Red Storm lacked in stretches last season. Known for his high motor, rebounding, and ability to guard multiple positions. Sources close to the program say Pitino has been especially focused on finding players who can thrive in his fast-paced defense system.

Pitino's push in the transfer portal sends a clear message: St. John's isn't settling for just being competitive; they're building to contend. Last season had its moments, but falling short of an NCAA Tournament bid made it clear that changes were needed. This new wave of additions isn't just about talent; it's about raising the standard and reshaping the team's identity.

With the roster rapidly reshaping into a top 25 contender, expectations will be sky-high heading into the fall. The Red Storm has fans and opposing teams officially on notice: This isn't your old St. John's squad.

With a Hall of Fame coach leading the charge and a stacked lineup of new talent, St. John's is entering a whole new chapter. The goal isn't just improvement, it's domination. If this group finds its rhythm, don't expect them to just sneak into March Madness; they'll be gunning for championships.