The Philadelphia Eagles are currently undergoing a significant overhaul of their defense after missing out on their top targets at the start of the new league year. Following the release of star receiver Stefon Diggs and ongoing trade rumors surrounding A.J. Brown, general manager Howie Roseman has shifted his focus to strengthening the defensive line. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the organization has officially reached out to the Minnesota Vikings regarding a trade for edge rusher Jonathan Greenard.

With the Vikings looking to manage their salary cap, Greenard, who is set to earn $38 million over the next two seasons, has become a prime candidate to replace Jaelan Phillips in Philadelphia’s system.

The urgency to secure a defensive player has increased, especially now that the top option on the market is no longer available.

And to complete it all, Dianna Russini posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the Eagles had engaged in discussions with both Minnesota and the camp of Trey Hendrickson, but the situation changed rapidly when the Baltimore Ravens entered the mix.

After their attempt to trade for Maxx Crosby fell through due to medical issues, Baltimore made a bold move to sign Hendrickson to a lucrative four-year, $112 million contract.

Article Continues Below

This aggressive action by the Ravens effectively sidelined both the Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts, leaving Philadelphia with a decision: either go all in for Greenard or consider alternatives like Boye Mafe.

As the legal tampering period continues, the pressure is mounting on the Eagles' front office to secure a top-tier pass rusher.

While acquiring Greenard may require a Day 2 draft pick, the possibility of his demand for a new contract complicates negotiations.

With Hendrickson off the board and the Ravens bolstering their defense, all eyes are on Roseman to see if he will meet Minnesota's asking price to keep Philadelphia competitive in the NFC.