The Baltimore Ravens restructured quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract a day before they controversially pulled out of a trade to acquire Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders, according to CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Following Kinkhabwala's initial report, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter posted on X, formerly Twitter, that by restructuring his contract, Jackson freed up quite a bit of money for the Ravens.

“Ravens have reworked the contract of Lamar Jackson, as @AKinkhabwala also reported. Sources say the restructure with Jackson creates about $40 million in salary cap space for the 2026 season. It’s similar to what Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have done this offseason for their teams,” Schefter posted.

Just days before the reported contract restructuring, which included the conversion of about $50 million into a signing bonus, as well as the addition of a void year, Baltimore had agreed to a trade for All-Pro edge rusher Crosby. The Raiders star was set to carry a $35.8 million cap hit for Baltimore in 2026. However, the Ravens reportedly canceled the trade following Crosby's physical, leaving both teams in limbo.

For the Ravens, the failed trade meant that they would not be getting the edge rusher they obviously wanted. And for the Raiders, it meant a lot more, considering they signed and re-signed a number of players shortly after believing to get Crosby off their books.

While Las Vegas's situation has yet to be resolved, Baltimore, despite claims it would struggle to work with agents and/or teams in the aftermath of the Crosby debacle, agreed to sign free-agent defensive end Trey Hendrickson to a deal that is reportedly strikingly similar to that of Crosby. Hendrickson played for the Cincinnati Bengals, the Ravens' AFC North rivals, for the past five years.