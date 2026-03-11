The Las Vegas Raiders were blindsided on Monday night. Baltimore backed out of the Maxx Crosby trade after Crosby failed his physical on Tuesday. Crosby remains a Raider, for now, and the Ravens will get their draft picks back. But the whole debacle has not changed Las Vegas' position on trading their superstar edge rusher.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini explained that the Raiders are rumored to still demand two first-round picks in a potential Crosby trade.

“Teams that are interested in Maxx Crosby believe the Raiders aren't going to come off their asking price of two first-round picks at this time,” Russini wrote on Wednesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed on Tuesday night that Las Vegas is still fielding calls about Crosby after the initial trade with Baltimore fell through. It appears that Tuesday's drama has not significantly lowered the league's appetite to acquire Crosby.

But there is still no guarantee that Crosby ends up getting traded. In fact, Russini reminded fans that it is possible Crosby stays in Las Vegas next season.

“I’m told that Crosby is at the Raiders’ facility today as he continues to rehab,” Russini wrote in another post. “Las Vegas can still trade its star if it wants, but there is a reality where Crosby is playing for the Raiders this upcoming season.”

Russini added that one source said “Maxx is going to be a monster this year as an F you to Baltimore.”

Crosby is clearly motivated to have a bis season in 2026 while he recovers from meniscus surgery.

Watching how well Crosby plays in 2026 should be a major storyline this fall. The superstar edge rusher will have something to prove, regardless of which team he is suiting up with.